Where to? Not from

Another American of Indian origin has joined the race for the US presidency. Vivek Ramaswamy, a health and tech sector entrepreneur, has declared his candidacy for the 2024 election. The 37-year-old, whose parents moved to the US from Kerala, grew up there and is the author of Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam. He takes on Nikki Haley, also of Indian descent, and former president Donald Trump among others, for the Republican bid for the White House. “This isn’t just a political campaign," he said, “this is a cultural movement to create a new dream for the next generation..." While the odds seem against him, given his formidable opponents, his ambition speaks well of diasporic confidence in US glass ceilings on ethnicity lying shattered. Call it the Obama effect. Whether the same holds for gender, however, remains doubtful. This is a letdown for the country’s vaunted soft power. Would, say, a Nikki Haley versus Kamala Harris contest unfold some day? That would be significant. Not for their respective India links, the irrelevance of which testifies to a creditably open polity, but for this male bastion getting breached at long last.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}