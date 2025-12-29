‘Where’s our baggage?’ IndiGo flyers complain of missing luggage amid flight disruptions

IndiGo passengers have complained online about missing baggage, indicating that the luggage issue remains unresolved. Dense fog disrupted flight services at several airports across India on Monday morning, compounding the passenger woes. Several passengers reported the issue on the social media platform X and tagged the airlines for a response and resolution.

A user wrote, “@AAI_Official 6e6725 landed at 7:45 still luggage is not thr at belt. Indigo wasting passengers time @IndiGo6E (sic).”

Responding to the query, the budget carrier blamed operational reasons for the delay and said, “The baggage is delayed due to operational reasons. Our team is working on it, please connect with them.”

Another user tagged the aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IndiGo, seeking compensation for the damage caused to his baggage. He wrote, “@DGCAIndia @IndiGo6E,It has been more than a week that yall have not processed my compensation of damaging my luggage. Do you intend to compensate? There has nit been a single response from your side! Shame on you Indigo! [sic]”

Documenting another incident of lost baggage, a third user posted, “Bo information about luggage left at Delhi Airport by Indigo till now. Was given two number to contact, no one is picking up for last 10 hours or so. Contacted Indigo customer care and after the customary half an hour wait Case ID 30211855 was given [sic].” The airline sought some time to resolve the issue.

A fourth passenger wrote, “Urgent | Luggage Lost due to IndiGo’s Negligence. We were travelling as a group on IndiGo flight 6E 6379 (Delhi–Patna, 28 Dec 2025). Despite proper check-in and baggage tagging, our checked-in luggage has been lost due to IndiGo’s carelessness. @IndiGo6E @DGCAIndia #IndiGo. [sic]”

(LiveMint has reached out to IndiGo; this story will be updated once the airline responds.)

This issue follows Saturday's disruption when IndiGo issued a travel advisory after a temporary malfunction in the baggage belt system at Mumbai’s Terminal 2 caused delays at check-in counters and during baggage collection.

Cautioning passengers about possible delays, the airline had said, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause and understand how it can impact your plans. Our teams are on-site, working swiftly with airport partners to expedite the resolution and support customers throughout the process."

IndiGo cancels 80 flights across its network IndiGo cancelled nearly 80 flights across its network on Monday due to bad weather conditions, while almost half of these cancellations were from Delhi airport, PTI reported.

According to its website, the flights have also been cancelled to and from a number of key airports, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Patna and Bhopal, besides Delhi.

IndiGo, in its travel advisory issued at 11:20 am said, "Foggy conditions remain in place across Delhi and several airports in northern India, with visibility yet to improve fully. As a result, the earlier impact on flight movements is likely to extend into the noon hours, and some delays may continue."

Earlier this month, IndiGo's massive flight disruptions resulted in many passengers losing their baggage, prompting widespread complaints.