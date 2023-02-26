Inflation, rising prices, slow real estate- these terms have plagued every economic debate, discussion and has featured in every financial decision taken on micro-cosmic and macro-cosmic level since the world started recovering from the global pandemic.

While economy around the world was trying to convalesce from an economic slowdown, a war between Russia and Ukraine also changed dynamics for the worse.

While experts predicted an 8-9% overall growth in the real estate sector in the Indian economy for 2023, prediction of the sector slowing down has been strife.

A viral image that was posted on micro-blogging site Twitter was a prime example of the what could only be termed as the ‘myth that is real estate slow down’.

The image shared by Alok Jain, founder of Weekendinvesting, shows a massive crowd in front of what he states is the DLF office in Gurgaon to buy ₹7 crore luxury condos in the national capital Delhi. "Where is the real estate slowdown?" wrote Jain.

The real estate major DLF recently launched a new luxury project in Gurgaon, wherein the company is expected to have sold 1,137 flats within three days.

Someone sent me scenes from #DLF office where ppl are lining up to buy luxury homes worth 7 cr+

Where is the real estate slow down!!?



— Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) February 17, 2023

The project, titled Arbour, is DLF's first high-rise condominium. This project was released after a gap of nearly 10 years. The last project which they completed was Crest and Camellias and the company has been focusing on generating cash by executing low-rise independent floors in DLF City, New Gurgaon and Panchkula.

Jain in a later tweet informed that a DLF broker told him the entire project of 1,137 flats were sold out for ₹7 crore each in three days.

Just checked with a DLF broker...says entire project of 1137 flats at 7 cr a piece has been sold out in 3 days 🤐

Mind gone numb 😲



— Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) February 21, 2023

To this many netizens reacted. They replied that it is possible that brokers bought that flats. "90 percent is bought by a few groups of investors/brokers. Have you visited Camelias on Gurgaon Golf course? Everything is sold out from DLF. Go in the evening and see how many apartments lights are switched on. Less than 40 percent inhabitants out of which half are on rent!" wrote Sumit Agarwal National Secretary - Confederation of All India Traders.

"That might be true but Brokers and Builders always create this FOMO. There are still many flats available for primary sale in Delhi's DLF Kings Court (top luxury project in Delhi NCR) P.S. The project launched in 2011," commented finance educator CA Kanan Bahl.

“Could it be because of the cap of 10 crore on the capital gains exemption limit that kicks in on 1 April 2023?" asked another netizen.

DLF's Arbour project is located in Sector 63 in Gurgaon.

The apartments were being offered at a base price of ₹18,000 per square feet and the size of each is 3,900 square feet. Buyers have a choice of three parking bays per apartment with electric vehicle charging facility, reported Moneycontrol.