Popular winter destinations in India like Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are facing a decline in tourist footfall. The cause is a winter that is unusually snowless. This shift is affecting the tourism sector significantly, with many tourists cancelling their plans upon realising the hills are less snowy this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light-to-moderate rain or snowfall in some areas of the Western Himalayan Region till January end. A notable rainfall shortage was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. By January 24, Jammu and Kashmir saw a drastic 100% deficit in rainfall while the other states experienced a 99% shortfall.

This unexpected weather pattern has led to a downturn for travel businesses and tour operators. The Economic Times reported that Bollywood film shoots in these regions are on hold, and skiing enthusiasts are withdrawing their plans.

"It has been reported that there has not been any booking for film shooting which normally takes place in Gulmarg and Sonmarg in February and March," ET quoted PP Khanna, a board member of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), as saying.

"Normally, in Manali, we have about 80% tourists in January. Because of no snow, that number might have come down to about 30% this year. Snow is a major attraction for film shoots as well. We are hoping for some snowfall by the first week of February," Anup Thakur, the president of Kullu Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, told the publication.

80% drop in business

A Srinagar tour operator highlighted a staggering 80% drop in business compared to the previous year. Gulmarg, known for its snow, witnessed snowfall for just five to six days in November and has remained dry since. In Manali, a resort owner pointed out that the lack of snow is not only impacting tourism but also local agriculture and horticulture.

"Now, even if it snows, it won't lead to much of a difference as the holiday season is over," ET quoted Rajiv Mehra, the president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), as saying.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!