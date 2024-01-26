Where’s the snowfall? Bollywood shoots get cancelled as winter in India goes unusually snowless; tourism biz dries up
The lack of snow in popular winter destinations like Gulmarg and Manali is impacting tourism, film shoots and local agriculture and horticulture.
Popular winter destinations in India like Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are facing a decline in tourist footfall. The cause is a winter that is unusually snowless. This shift is affecting the tourism sector significantly, with many tourists cancelling their plans upon realising the hills are less snowy this year.