Getting a stable government job is something that many students desire. However, you can miss out on golden opportunities if you do not come across an opening.

To help you along the process, we have compiled a list of government organisations that are actively hiring. You can check out the list and apply for posts that deem fit for you. They are bound to give you plenty of opportunities to enhance your skillsets.

Check the list:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The State Bank of India (SBI) is looking to fill permanent and contractual Specialist Officers (SO) posts. The remuneration will be dependent on the role of the SO a candidate will work in.

The online application began on 27 April and the last date to apply is 17 May.

TSLPRB recruitment

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board is looking to fill 16,198 positions in a variety of departments. The registrations will begin on 2 May and candidates can apply till 20 May.

The recruitment will be based on a preliminary written exam, a physical efficiency test (PET) and a last written test.

TSPSC recruitment

The Telangana State Public Service Commission is looking to recruit 503 people for Group 1 service positions. The application process will begin on 2 May and the deadline to register is 31 May.

The selection will be based on a candidate's performance in the preliminary and main exams.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

ONGC is looking to hire 3,600 trainees for a 12-month period, aiming to fill vacant posts in various departments and locations. The deadline to apply is 15 May 6 pm.

A monthly stipend of ₹7,700 to ₹9,000 will be given to the trainees, who will be selected based on a qualifying examination.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

ISRO has invited applications to fill 55 openings for Junior Research Fellows (JRF), Senior Research Fellows (SRF), and Research Scientist posts. The deadline to apply is 8 May.