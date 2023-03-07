Delhi airport has been adjudged as one of the best and cleanest airports in the Asia Pacific region by the international grouping ACI. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has bagged the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) best airport award for 2022 in the category of over 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA).

As per PTI reports, the IGI airport has been named the cleanest airport in the Asia Pacific region by the Airports Council International (ACI), a non-profit organisation of airport operators.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is a GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd consortium.

In an official statement, DIAL said, “The ASQ programme is the world's leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme. This recognition is based on live research via surveys gathered at the airport — direct from the traveller — rating their satisfaction on the day of travel."

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), in a separate statement, said Tiruchirappalli International Airport has been rated the best in the Asia Pacific region in the category of under 2 million passengers ACI.

State-owned AAI operates Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu.

The survey covered more than 30 performance indicators of a passenger’s airport experience which includes ease of finding your way, check-in, shopping, dining offerings, etc.

In 2022, a total of 75 airports won over 144 awards globally based on over 465,000 surveys collected. Delhi airport has won the cleanest airport award, while no other Indian airport has made it to the winners' list in new categories.

