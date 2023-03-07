Which Indian city has cleanest airport in Asia Pacific? ACI report reveals1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 07:19 AM IST
The IGI airport has been named the cleanest airport in the Asia Pacific region by the Airports Council International (ACI), a non-profit organisation of airport operators.
Delhi airport has been adjudged as one of the best and cleanest airports in the Asia Pacific region by the international grouping ACI. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has bagged the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) best airport award for 2022 in the category of over 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA).
