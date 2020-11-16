Which is a valid Aadhaar?

Aadhaar PVC is more durable and convenient to carry, says UIDAI in a tweet.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced various forms of Aadhaar from time to time for the convenience of residents. Aadhaar letter, eAadhaar, mAadhaar, Aadhaar PVC, all the forms of Aadhaar issued by UIDAI are equally valid. However the recently launched Aadhaar PVC is more durable and convenient to carry, says UIDAI in a tweet.

Here's the tweet:

Here's the tweet:

Here are the different forms of Aadhaar:

Aadhaar Letter: Paper-based laminated letter with secure QR Code with Issue Date and Print Date. Aadhaar letter is sent to resident free of cost by ordinary post in case of new enrolment or mandatory biometric update. If the Aadhaar letter is lost or destroyed, the resident can order a reprint online at a cost of ₹50 from UIDAI’s official website. Reprinted Aadhaar letter is delivered to the resident by speed post.

eAadhaar: eAadhaar is the electronic form of Aadhaar, digitally signed by UIDAI, having QR code for offline verification with Issue Date and Download Date. Resident can easily download eAadhaar or masked eAadhaar from UIDAI’s official website using registered mobile number. The masked eAadhaar displays only last 4 digits of Aadhaar number. eAadhaar is generated automatically with every Aadhaar enrolment or update and it can be downloaded free of cost.

mAadhaar: mAadhaar is digital form of Aadhaar which can be installed on mobile device. mAadhaar app is available on Google play store/iOS for downloading on resident’s mobile device. It has QR code for offline verification. Like eAadhaar, mAadhaar is also generated automatically with every Aadhaar enrolment or update and it can be downloaded free of cost.

Aadhaar PVC Card: Aadhaar PVC Card is the latest form of Aadhaar introduced by UIDAI. Other than being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features. It can be ordered online through uidai website using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID and paying a nominal charge of ₹50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post.

Topics aadhaar