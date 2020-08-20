Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' today, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said. This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The announcement of this year’s results was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The survey was completed in 28 days. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C), MoHUA Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA will be participating in the event along with various Mayors, State Mission Directors, Municipal Commissioners and other stakeholders in the area of urban sanitation and waste management.

Five things to know about the the annual cleanliness survey Swachh Survekshan:

1) 1.87 crore citizens participated in the survey of 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 towns along the Ganga river, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Ministry spokesperson Rajeev Jain said.

2) A total of 129 awards will be handed over to the top performing cities and states at the "Swachh Mahotsav" event.

3) PM Modi will also interact with select beneficiaries of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) -- 'swachhagrahis' (people adopting cleanliness by building toilet at their homes) and 'safaikarmis' (sanitation workers) -- from different parts of the country through video conference.

4) The prime minister will launch the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' results dashboard on the occasion.

5) Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019).

Swachh Survekshan, the world’s largest cleanliness survey

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities.

