Which metro city has the worst AQI ahead of Diwali? Check area-wise data here

Delhi’s air quality plunged into the “severe” category in several parts of the city on Sunday, with Akshardham recording an AQI of 426 ahead of Diwali. The national capital reported the worst air quality among major metros, while Mumbai, Hyderabad and Surat also reported unhealthy levels.

Anjali Thakur
Updated19 Oct 2025, 08:31 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A man sweeps a road near India Gate as the sky is enveloped with smog after Delhi's air quality turned 'severe' due to alarming air pollution, in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A man sweeps a road near India Gate as the sky is enveloped with smog after Delhi's air quality turned 'severe' due to alarming air pollution, in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)

Air quality across major Indian cities deteriorated over the weekend, with Delhi emerging as the most polluted metro ahead of Diwali. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and AQI.in, the national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered around 295 on Sunday, slipping into the “poor” category — and reached “severe” levels in several neighbourhoods, raising health concerns for residents.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as “poor,” 301-400 as “very poor,” and anything above 400 as “severe.” At these levels, prolonged exposure can cause breathing difficulties and pose risks to individuals with respiratory and cardiac conditions.

Delhi’s Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ in Several Areas

Parts of Delhi witnessed hazardous air quality just a day before Diwali. CPCB data showed AQI levels above 400 in multiple monitoring stations, signalling “severe” air conditions.

  • Akshardham: 426 (Severe)
  • Anand Vihar: 418 (Severe)
  • Vivek Vihar: 349 (Very Poor)
  • Dwarka: 327 (Very Poor)
  • RK Puram: 322 (Very Poor)
  • Jahangirpuri: 314 (Very Poor)
  • Bawana: 303 (Very Poor)
  • Barapulla: 290 (Poor)
  • India Gate: 269 (Poor)
  • Okhla Phase 2: 289 (Poor)
  • Narela: 266 (Poor)
  • Lodhi Road: 221 (Poor)
  • Najafgarh: 212 (Poor)

Neighbouring NCR cities mirrored this trend. AQI in Loni (Ghaziabad) stood at 341, while Noida Sector 125 and Gurugram Sector 51 recorded 342 each — all categorised as “very poor.” Authorities deployed water sprinklers in several locations to contain rising pollution levels.

Metro-Wise AQI Levels Across India

Delhi topped the list of metros with the worst air quality ahead of the festival, while several other major cities also reported “unhealthy” levels.

Weather Conditions May Worsen Pollution

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6°C and a relative humidity of 71% on Sunday morning. A maximum temperature of around 33°C is expected with clear skies. However, falling temperatures and low wind speeds over the coming days could further trap pollutants close to the surface, worsening air quality during Diwali festivities.

