Which states have re-opened schools and which haven't: Here's full list

On re-opening of schools and colleges across the country, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had already issued an order till November end following which some of the states have reopened schools after a six-month gap while many are yet to open.

For re-opening of schools, the government has given states and Union Territories the flexibility to take a decision to reopen their institutions in a graded manner, based on the assessment of the situation and subject to SOPs.

The school reopening guidelines, released on 30 September, will remain in force till 30 November.

Take a look at the states that have reopened schools:

Goa schools: Schools in the state have reopened for classes 10 and 12 standard students today following Covid-19 norms. "We have 76 students whose parents signed the consent form. We are following the #COVID19 guidelines," says a school teacher in Cujira.

Andhra Pradesh schools - The schools in the state reopened in a phased manner. For students of class 9 and 10, the schools reopened on 2 November, for classes 6 and 8, it will open on 23 November, and for students of class 1 and 5, the school will start on 14 December.

Uttar Pradesh schools - In the state, schools for classes 9 and 12 students have reopened in a graded manner. As per the state government, students are allowed to visit their school with parental consent.

Assam schools - For the students of class 6 and above, schools reopened in the state on 2 November. The education department in Assam has decided that students of classes 6, 7, 9 and 12 will have classroom teachings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week while those of classes 8, 10 and 11 will come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Uttarakhand schools - Schools reopened in the state for class 10 and 12 students. All schools in Uttarakhand will have to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

List of states where schools will reopen:

Maharashtra schools - Schools in the state will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from 23 November following all Covid-19 safety protocols. "Schools will reopen on November 23, and students will undergo thermal checking at entry," Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

List of states where schools will stay shut:

Mumbai schools - In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, all schools under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will remain shut till 31 December. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in COVID19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23."

Delhi schools - Schools in the national capital will continue to stay shut until further order from the government, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has said. While speaking to reporters, Delhi CM Kejriwal also said, "Schools are not reopening for now."

Tamil Nadu schools - The Tamil Nadu govt has said that it will analyse the situation in the state once again before making a final decision on reopening of schools. "Re-opening of schools is deferred for now. Order for re-opening of schools for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 from November 16 is withdrawn. Final year students and research scholars will be allowed to attend classes and stay in hostels," CM Edappadi Palaniswami said.

Kolkata schools - Teaching activity and physical assemblies in schools, colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain suspended, the state govt had announced earlier.

Haryana schools - All government and private schools in the state have decided to stay closed till 30 November in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state government said.

