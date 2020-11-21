Which states have re-opened schools and which haven't: Here's full list

Assam schools - For the students of class 6 and above, schools reopened in the state on 2 November. The education department in Assam has decided that students of classes 6, 7, 9 and 12 will have classroom teachings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week while those of classes 8, 10 and 11 will come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.