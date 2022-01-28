Which strain is dominating 3rd Covid wave in Karnataka? Health minister answers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dr Sudhakar K says Delta and its sub-lineages were found to be present in over 4,431 samples of the total 5,996 samples analysed by the state health authorities
Omicron accounted for 18.59 per cent of the total samples analysed
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Karnataka Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr Sudhakar K today said that based on the latest 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced in the southern state, Delta and its sub-lineages account for about 75 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Karnataka Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr Sudhakar K today said that based on the latest 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced in the southern state, Delta and its sub-lineages account for about 75 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the state.
While sharing the data, Dr Sudhakar K put out a tweet, Delta and its sub-lineages were found to be present in over 4,431 samples of the total 5,996 samples analysed by the state health authorities. This was followed by the new variant of Covid, Omicron, accounted for 18.59 per cent cases of the total samples analysed.
While sharing the data, Dr Sudhakar K put out a tweet, Delta and its sub-lineages were found to be present in over 4,431 samples of the total 5,996 samples analysed by the state health authorities. This was followed by the new variant of Covid, Omicron, accounted for 18.59 per cent cases of the total samples analysed.
“Which strain is dominating the third wave in Karnataka? As per the 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced, Delta and it's sub lineages make up for 3/4th of the cases followed by Omicron," Dr Sudhakar tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Which strain is dominating the third wave in Karnataka? As per the 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced, Delta and it's sub lineages make up for 3/4th of the cases followed by Omicron," Dr Sudhakar tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government today issued a new set of guidelines for disposing of Rapid Antigen and other testing kits used at home, said Sudhakar.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government today issued a new set of guidelines for disposing of Rapid Antigen and other testing kits used at home, said Sudhakar.
“A new guideline has been issued for disposal of Rapid Antigen and other testing kits in home usage: DO NOT dispose used kits along with domestic wet/dry waste as it is contagious. Put it in a biohazard bag and hand it over to waste collectors separately (sic)," the minister said in a Twitter post.
“A new guideline has been issued for disposal of Rapid Antigen and other testing kits in home usage: DO NOT dispose used kits along with domestic wet/dry waste as it is contagious. Put it in a biohazard bag and hand it over to waste collectors separately (sic)," the minister said in a Twitter post.
This comes as the central government said earlier this month that increased uptake of home tests for Covid-19 is being observed across the country, with two lakh of them used in the first 20 days of the year. Only 3,000 were utilised last year.
This comes as the central government said earlier this month that increased uptake of home tests for Covid-19 is being observed across the country, with two lakh of them used in the first 20 days of the year. Only 3,000 were utilised last year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karnataka had reported 38,083 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the caseload to 36,92,496, The death toll climbed to 38,754, with 49 more deaths registered in a span of 24 hours.
Karnataka had reported 38,083 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the caseload to 36,92,496, The death toll climbed to 38,754, with 49 more deaths registered in a span of 24 hours.