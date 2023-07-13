While European Parliament gets ready to discuss Manipur, PM Modi embarks on France trip2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Violent clashes in Manipur have caught the attention of the European Parliament, despite Indian officials stating that it is an internal matter.
Violent clashes in Manipur have caught the attention of the European Parliament, as a motion for a resolution on the situation was tabled for discussion. However, Indian officials have made it clear that this is an internal matter for the country. The clashes, primarily between the Kuki and Meitei communities, have been ongoing for nearly two months and have resulted in significant damage and displacement.
