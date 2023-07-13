Violent clashes in Manipur have caught the attention of the European Parliament, as a motion for a resolution on the situation was tabled for discussion. However, Indian officials have made it clear that this is an internal matter for the country. The clashes, primarily between the Kuki and Meitei communities, have been ongoing for nearly two months and have resulted in significant damage and displacement.

Reports from Manipur describe the situation on the ground, with thousands of homes burned, hundreds of churches destroyed and a significant loss of life, Bloomberg reported.

Armed gangs have carried out beheadings while tensions continue to rise, prompting concerns of further escalation and the potential spillover of violence into neighbouring states and even Myanmar, the publication added.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, particularly due to the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Myanmar and the tense border between India and China. The Indian Army has deployed forces to assist in quelling the ethnic strife in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an official visit to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 13 morning. The trip to France was made in response to an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron and will take place from July 13 to 14.

Before departing for France, Prime Minister Modi expressed his anticipation for the meeting with President Macron and expressed his desire to further enhance the partnership between the two countries. The discussions between the leaders are expected to focus on advancing cooperation and collaboration in various areas of mutual interest, ANI reported.

As discussions unfold in the European Parliament, Indian officials reiterate that the situation in Manipur is an internal matter. The focus remains on addressing the violence, providing aid to affected communities and working towards a peaceful resolution in the region, PTI reported.

India, as per Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, has reached out to concerned members of the European Parliament to emphasise that the situation in Manipur is "absolutely" an internal matter. Kwatra made these remarks during a press conference, acknowledging that India was aware of the discussions taking place in the EU parliament.

Opposition parties have criticised the government for its perceived failure to contain the violence in Manipur. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the European Parliament's scheduled discussion on Manipur and pointed out the lack of participation and intervention from Indian authorities.

