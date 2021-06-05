Whisky volumes to rebound in 2021 helped by recovery in India, US

“Global whiskey experienced a 10.7% volume decline in 2020, but the category is forecasted to rebound in 2021 and continue on its growth path, bolstered by the US and India. Whiskies are among the fastest-growing sub-categories of spirits— Irish whiskey will be aided by the return of the on-trade and strength of new entrants; growth in Japanese whiskey and US whiskey will mainly come from both of their respective home markets. Most of the growth for Scotch whiskey will come from delayed recovery in the key market of India and eventual revival of global travel retail, especially for premium Scotch," the researcher said in a report.