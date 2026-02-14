‘Whispered rape threats…': YouTuber claims attack by ‘mob of 500 people' during protests at Delhi University

A female YouTuber, Ruchi Tiwari, who was reportedly assaulted during a protest at Delhi University's North Campus on Friday, alleged that she was targeted by a mob of nearly 500 people. The victim claimed that the crowd turned violent after inquiring about her caste and identity, with some girls ‘whispering rape threats in her ears’.

“Video is everywhere, people can judge by themselves as to who provoked whom...I am a journalist who was there to cover the protest. One of the media personnel said my name to draw my attention. I went up to them, they then asked my full name and caste,” the Tiwari told ANI.

A scuffle broke out between rival student groups at the Arts Faculty of Delhi University on Friday – with both sides accusing each other of misconduct.

What Tiwari claimed Ruchi Tiwari alleged that the reason the mob targeted her for her caste, reported ANI.

"The entire crowd came towards me and attacked me. This is clear in the video. About 500 people attacked me. They just have fake narrations and fake allegations. The girls around me whispered rape threats in my ears just because I am a Brahmin; "aaj tu chal, tera nanga parade niklega," is what they said. The men around me were saying that they would teach me a lesson. The girls had held me by the arms and neck. This is an attempt to murder. I had fallen unconscious, but the Police did nothing, " she further claimed.

She alleged that a man in the crowd was signalling to others to take her away, raising fears that they intended to abduct her. According to her, her clothes were torn and she was inappropriately touched during the incident. Tiwari described those involved in the incident as “goons” rather than students and claimed she was targeted because of her caste.

‘YouTuber pushed another…’ Meanwhile, Prasenjeet Kumar, AISA National General Secretary alleged that Tiwari had pushed another YouTuber and that caused the fracas.

"Students had gathered in support of UGC...It was a peaceful program. But amid all this, a YouTuber pushed another YouTuber who hails from the Bahujan community and attempted to disturb our program. They started manhandling our people; in turn, our people tried to push them to the side. There has been no fight or manhandling as such," Prasenjit said.

He further claimed that a deliberate attempt is being made to create such an atmosphere.

"Not just in DU, we have seen this happen in Allahabad - how the people of ABVP beat up the students there. Yesterday in DU, a YouTuber was placed at the front, and we saw the kind of slogans that were raised in front ofthe Police Station. This is a laughable situation. Police are not taking any action. They want to provoke people into ending the demonstration. They can see that people across the country are standing in support of UGC regulations...No manhandling had occurred. Several such YouTubers come to pro-UGC programs and raise such slogans and push people. The right-wing YouTubers come with their agenda; this is an attempt to disturb our program. ABVP is complicit in this...This was premeditated by the people of ABVP, Prasenjit Kumar added.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "An attack on the media, which is considered to be the fourth pillar of democracy, is highly unfortunate. The history of Left-wing politics has been marked by the encouragement of violence, and students of the University of Delhi have decisively rejected such ideologies. Frustrated by their declining relevance, these groups are resorting to new tactics to remain in the media spotlight. The cowardly act of manhandling a woman journalist reflects their true character."

The ABVP has demanded strict action from the Delhi Police and the university administration against those responsible. Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA) issued a counterstatement, alleging that it was their members who were targeted during the protest.