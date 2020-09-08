White-collar workers take the city to the village

ERNAKULAM: As the coronavirus caseload got worse in Bengaluru recently, Naman Arora, like thousands of other techies, fled the big city. But his house in Sikandra, a suburb of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, better known for a 17th century tomb dedicated to Mughal Emperor Akbar, came with a bit of gentrification.

Arora worked as a software engineer for a multinational company, which has its largest office outside of the US, in Bengaluru. The firm allowed him, and provided a special allowance of $300 to work from anywhere when the pandemic struck. But Arora did not want to forego the comfort of his cosmopolitan Bengaluru lifestyle, something that always attracted thousands of young, English-speaking graduates to the sprawling metropolis of 10 million.

In his current workstation in the dining room in Sikandra, pipes and ducts and ceilings were wrapped in acoustic barrier insulation, like the soundproof walls of his office. A new, giant smart TV, like the one in his office conference room, found place in his bedroom to binge-watch on Netflix. Finally, he also got himself a Morphy Richards coffee vending machine for the exact coffee he sipped in office. It was delivered through Amazon from a shop in Delhi, taking a week.

“I am a coffee addict. If you have to work at home and if you won’t get that caffeine shot for yourself, I think that efficiency will never reach that 100% mark," said Arora. “I can’t do much about what Sikandra has to offer to me, but I can definitely do what I can do to myself."

Amid the work-from-home trend, many like Arora are returning to their hometowns, at the behest of their employers who have, openly or privately, stated that they will not fully reopen their big-city offices at least until next year.

These urbanites are taking a slice of their city life to remote corners of the country— whether it is their food, online purchases, or even the Internet itself.

The trend is driving a transformation in India's small towns. It could be the manifestation of the next big idea to hit Indian villages: internal globalization. In a recent interview with Mint, co-founder of Infosys Ltd Nandan Nilekani articulated this idea.

“In the ‘world is flat era’, Boston and Bangalore were flat earth, but not Bangalore and Bidadi as internal India was not equally accessible," he said. “But given that India’s growth will have to come more from domestic economic activity, especially from services, reducing the friction internally between states and people of different languages is the need of the hour and we maybe halfway on that journey," he added.

The impact on this trend on the economy and wider society is harder to quantify and may take months to unfold. But some proxy indicators help.

“With companies giving employees the option to work from home, there has been a mass exodus of people from metros to other cities across India – 1 in every 5 Zomato customers in metros (pre-covid) have opened their app from a smaller town recently. Out of these relocated folks, one third have already started ordering food again from their new location," food-tech unicorn Zomato said in a recent report.

The gentrification is added by the new-found portability of certain comforts, says Sreejith K, who moved from Bengaluru to Cheruvathur, a small town in Kerala’s Kasaragod.

“My nine-year-old son would never allow me to leave Bengaluru, because of his football craze. He attends classes in a top sports academy in the city. But during the pandemic, they started offering online classes, and finally, I could move," he said.

To make the transition seamless, Sreejith also got two broadband connections at his home, one acting as a back-up to another, a rarity in a village.

It is not all a pleasant transformation, especially for women, said Vishnupriya Pothuval, an IT professional who returned from a startup company in Chennai to Payyanur town in Kerala’s Kannur. For her, the return migration has effectively meant blending into the village life, without much freedom to choose. “I like to walk alone, post evening. Now, I walk inside the house," she said.

She also had to replace her entire wardrobe with fresh clothing. “I used to wear comfortable clothes in Chennai. But in my hometown, especially in the midst of my aged parents or in-laws, I'm always supposed to be presentable. ...I had to buy an entire set of new clothes from Amazon."

She still feels different, with her late-night office calls. But, she thinks, she is beginning to blend in.





