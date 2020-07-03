White goods and appliances companies pin hopes on rural markets to lift sales

In the short term, even Havells India Ltd expects villages to do better, as big cities take time to deliver sales growth. “Hoping that the curve flattens, we believe urban markets will take around a couple of months at least to come back on track. However, rural markets are likely to perform much better than the urban centres in the immediate future as they are recovering faster," said Parag Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President, Havells India Ltd.