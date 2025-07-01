White House confirms US-India trade deal very close: ‘You'll hear from President Trump soon’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (US local time) confirmed that the United States and India are close to finalising a trade agreementeal. Her comments came shortly after Trump voiced optimism about finalising the trade pact with India.

"The President said that last week (that the US and India are very close to a trade deal), and it remains true. I just spoke to our Secretary of Commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India," Leavitt said at a press briefing, as reported by ANI.

Earlier, while speaking about reciprocal tariffs, President Trump stated that the US is pushing for a "full trade barrier dropping" and greater access to the Indian market, though he admitted uncertainty about achieving that goal."India, I think we are going to reach a deal where we have the right to go and do trade. Right now, it's restricted. You can't walk in there, you can't even think about it. We are looking to get a full trade barrier dropping, which is unthinkable and I am not sure that that is going to happen. But as of this moment, we agree that going to India and trade..." Trump said.

Trump has very good relationship with PM Modi: White House During the briefing, Leavitt also praised India's role as a strategic ally to the US in the Indo-Pacific region. She also highlighted the strong personal relationship between Trump and PM Narendra Modi.

Leavitt said, as reported by ANI, "India remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific and the President has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and he will continue to have that."

The comments come as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is currently in the United States to attend the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting. On Monday, he inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations titled "The Human Cost of Terrorism," which aims to draw global attention to state-sponsored terrorism.

The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. It is committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.



(With inputs from ANI)