White House describes desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue as appalling

Days after Khalistani supporters desecrated Mahatma Gandhi 's statue in Washington, the White House describes the act as appalling. On December 12, during a rally to express solidarity with farmers who are agitating against the new farm laws in India, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the Indian Embassy in the US was defaced and vandalised by Khalistani supporters.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany during a press briefing on Tuesday said, "It's terrible. No statue or memorial should be desecrated and certainly not that of Gandhi who fought for the values that America represents - of peace, justice and freedom."

Saying the Mahatma Gandhi's value should be respected, she said: "Desecration is appalling to see. It is appalling that it happened more than once and we believe the reputation of Mahatma Gandhi should be respected, especially here in America's capital."

On Saturday, posters and banners were seen pasted or propped up against the statue and a yellow flag was sighted draped over it. Some people were also seen waving "Khalistani" flags and raising pro-Khalistan slogans.

The Indian Embassy has condemned the incident and said, "The Embassy strongly condemns this mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice."

"The Embassy has lodged a strong protest with US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the US Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law," it added.

This was the second time this year that the Mahatma's statue was defaced. On June 3 during the George Floyd protests, the statue was vandalised by unknown persons. Post the desecration, an expert was called in to refurbish the statue.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on September 16, 2000, in the presence of then US president Bill Clinton.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting at the borders of Delhi against the three newly enacted farm laws.

