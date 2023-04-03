White House won’t pay for staffers' blue tick verification on Twitter: Report3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:37 AM IST
According to the new policy, Twitter discontinued its long-running verified programme, removing the blue checkmarks from accounts that don't pay the $8 monthly subscription fee.
The members of the White House will have to spend on their own in order to keep the blue verification checkmarks on Twitter, the White House informed its staffers via an email saying that won't be subscribing to Twitter Blue, a report by New York Post stated.
