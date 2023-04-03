The members of the White House will have to spend on their own in order to keep the blue verification checkmarks on Twitter, the White House informed its staffers via an email saying that won't be subscribing to Twitter Blue, a report by New York Post stated.

White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty informed staffers via email, "It is our understanding that Twitter Blue does not provide person-level verification as a service," as reported by New York Post.

"Thus, a blue check mark will now simply serve as a verification that the account is a paid user. Staff may purchase Twitter Blue on their personal social media accounts using personal funds," Flaherty wrote in the email.

Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform last year and made a priority of opening the "blue checkmark," indicating an authentic account, to paying subscribers. According to the new policy, Twitter plans to discontinue its long-running verified programme, removing the blue checkmarks from accounts that don't pay the $8 monthly subscription fee.

While the subscription based model bring about ‘equality’ on the platform, as stated by Tesla and twitter chief Elon Musk, it also gives space to disappointment. Furthermore, starting 15 April, the platform apparently will no longer promote non-paying Twitter Blue subscribers via its recommendation algorithm on the For You feed.

The White House joined individuals like NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the Super Bowl, and NBA superstar Lebron James in refusing to continue paying the monthly price to be verified, the report stated.

The micro blogging site has removed the ‘gold verified marker’ from the New York Times main account after Musk bashed the news organization as ‘propaganda’ on Sunday and the platform transitioned to a paid verification scheme. The New York Times was among news media companies, firms, and charities that had already lost their blue tick and were tagged as verified business accounts with a gold tick under Musk's new system.

These groups would have to pay a monthly fee of $1,000 in the United States, and $50 for each additional affiliated account to retain the gold tick after the rollout of the subscription service dubbed Twitter Blue. The New York Times had refused to pay for a verified business account and said that it would subscribe for a blue tick only for journalists finding it essential for their reporting needs.

Other news organisations including Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times have also informed staff members that they will not be paying for Twitter Blue.

Since its creation in 2009, the blue tick became a signature element that helped the platform become a trusted forum for newsmakers and campaigners. After Musk took over Twitter, the microblogging site has been adding and removing separate, grey checkmarks on high-profile accounts without explaining the reason.

Despite getting internal warnings from Twitter's own trust and safety staff, Musk's plan resulted in the impersonation of high-profile accounts, including Twitter's advertisers, The Verge reported.

Recently, researcher Travis Brown, who has been following Twitter Blue Subscriptions since January 2023, found that 78,059 paying Twitter Blue subscribers have less than 100 users following their accounts. This means that less than 0.2 percent of Twitter's 254 million daily active users are paying for Twitter Blue.

Further the research has also revealed that half of all users subscribed to Twitter Blue have less than 1,000 followers. That's approximately 220,132 subscribers of a total of 4,44,435 paying subscribers. Breaking down follower counts even further, there are 2,270 paying Twitter Blue subscribers who have zero followers.

Launched in India in February, Twitter Blue costs ₹900 per month on iOS and Android devices and ₹650 on the web. Users can also buy an annual plan that comes with a 12 percent discount.

(With inputs from agencies)