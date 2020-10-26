All international travellers will, however, have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry regarding quarantine and other health/COVID-19 matters. Earlier, the Health Ministry issued a set of guidelines for international arrival as per which all travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the website of Delhi airport at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel. They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health. For those travelling outside India, various countries have different isolation and testing norms.