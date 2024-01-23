In this year's Republic Day parade, a 95-member contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will march down the majestic Kartavya Path on January 26. The French Foreign Legion contingent will also include six Indians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day parade will be French President Emmanuel Macron, who will become the sixth leader from France to grace the prestigious annual event.

"Six Indians will be part of the French team," said the commander of the French marching contingent Captain Noel Louis, who belongs to the Corps of French Foreign Legion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is a great honour to be part of India's Republic Day parade," said Louis on the sidelines of an event organised by the Indian Army.

Lt Romain Bression, another member of the French team, said the participation of the French military team at the grand parade is reflective of growing defence cooperation between the two sides.

"It is a great opportunity for me. I am happy to be in India," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who are the 6 Indians in the French military taking part in the parade? The Indians to be part of the French contingent are CCH Sujan Pathak (Chief corporal), CPL Dipak Arya (Corporal), CPL Parbin Tandan (Corporal), Gurvachan Singh (First Class Legionnaire), Aniket Ghartimagar (First Class Legionnaire) and Vikas Djeassegar (First Class Legionnaire).

French Foreign Legion: The only French Army corps open to people across the world French Foreign Legion was established in 1831. The elite military corps is open to foreigners to serve in the French Army with certain conditions.

At present, it has almost 9,500 officers and legionnaires, comprising around 140 nationalities from all over the world, said Louis. The French Army Corps only recruits males with age between 17.5 and 39.5 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After serving three years in the French Foreign Legion, a foreigner becomes eligible for French nationality. Based on his service in the Army, he will be entitled to a residence permit. In general cases, he can become a French national after that.

In this year's Republic Day parade, two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Air Force will also feature in the celebrations. A tri-service all-women marching contingent will also participate in the parade for the first time.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!