Layoffs across tech giants including Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon in the past couple of months have left many employees worried about their job security. One can find numerous layoff stories on LinkedIn and Twitter. Some companies sacked workers on the basis of their performance, while others joined the layoff drive for other reasons. Everybody is navigating his/her way in this unstable market condition.

If you are also worried about your job security, then former Vice President of Human Resources at Microsoft, Chris Williams is here to answer your questions. He penned an article for Business Insider on three types of employees who are most at risk during layoffs and the two types of employees who are the safest.

Types of employees at risk during layoffs

1) Employees at companies with new initiatives

Companies that focus on exploring new avenues hire more employees. According to Williams, such employees are at high risk during layoffs if the company decides to play it safe.

“Unless the company is making a concerted effort to pivot entirely to these new areas, these kinds of new initiatives are often the first ones cut when times are leaner," he told Business Insider.

2) Employees in event planning department

Event planning is considered to be a luxury activity for many organizations. So, Williams said that companies are quick to cut such activities when in a tight position. He said that people associated with event planning are at high risk during layoffs.

3) Contractual employees

Employees hired for a specific time period are at a higher risk during layoffs. Williams told Business Insider that companies hire temporary employees for this very contingency only. “They want to remain flexible in case of a downturn."

Types of employees safest during layoffs

1) Employees in Human Resource department

Former Microsoft VP stated that HR is an essential part of the layoff process because finance often relies on it, hence, people associated with the HR department rarely become the victim of the layoff drive.

2) Workers associated with profit-making products

Williams said, “If you're an essential part of building the most profitable product for your company, your layoff risk is low. When retreating to the core business, companies turn to the quality products that make money."