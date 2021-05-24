Amid reports of rising cases of Mucormycosis , commonly known as the 'black fungus' among those who have recovered from COVID-19, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said people with low immunity are usually infected with such fungal diseases. He further noted that fungal diseases are not a communicable diseases, i.e. it does not spread from one person to another, like COVID-19.

During a routine press briefing on Monday, Guleria said, "People with low immunity are infected with fungal infections like mucormycosis, Candida and asporogenous. These fungi mainly found in sinuses, nose, bone around eyes and can enter brain."

Occasionally it is also found in lungs (pulmonary mucormycosis) or in gastrointestinal tract, he also stated.

He, however, asserted, "Fungal infection is not a communicable disease."

Better not use the term Black Fungus: Dr Randeep Guleria

AIIMS chief said it is better not to use the term black fungus while talking of mucormycosis, as it leads to a lot of avoidable confusion. "The colour of fungus can be seen differently if it develops in different areas."

He further noted, “Black fungus is another family; this term got associated with mucormycosis due to the presence of black dots among the culture of white fungal colonies.

Ongoing and post COVID symptoms

Clarifying the differences between ongoing and post COVID symptoms, he said, there are few symptoms that are seen as post COVID.

Pointing out the differences, he noted, if the symptoms are seen for 4-12 weeks, it is called ongoing symptomatic COVID or post-acute COVID syndrome, while if they are seen for more than 12 weeks, it is called post-COVID syndrome.

He also mentioned, chronic fatigue syndrome is seen among many patients, this requires symptomatic treatment.

And also added, "There's another symptom generally termed as 'brain fog' on social media, seen in COVID recovered. They find it difficulty to concentration and suffer from insomnia and depression

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan mentioned, till now, 5,424 cases of Mucormycosis reported in 18 States and UTs. "Out of 5,424 cases, 4,556 patients have a history of COVID19 infection. 55% of the patients had diabetes," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)





