Who are 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel sentenced to death and what were they doing in Qatar?
One of the former Indian Navy personnel, sentenced to death by a Qatar court, was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in 2019, reports said.
Eight former Indian Navy personnel were sentenced to death by a Qatari court on Thursday. The charges which led to their sentencing are not formally in the public domain yet. However, an Indian official was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the ex-Navy personnel were accused of "espionage". The death sentence verdict was described as "deeply shocking" by India.