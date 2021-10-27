New Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is facing further delay in getting World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency use listing (EUL) as the UN health agency on Wednesday sought additional clarifications to conduct a final risk-benefit assessment for global use of the covid-19 vaccine.

The WHO’s technical advisory group considered granting EUL to Covaxin in a meeting scheduled on Tuesday but did not reach a conclusion. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at WHO, said if the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company furnishes the data in time, then apex global health agency will convene a meeting on Wednesday, 3 November.

“The @WHO independent TAG met today & asked for addnl clarifications from the manufacturer @BharatBiotech to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of #Covaxin. It will reconvene for the final assessment on Wednesday, 3 November if data received soon," Swaminathan said in a tweet.

Swaminathan also said that WHO’s goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use and to expand access to populations everywhere. The approval holds importance for Indians vaccinated with Covaxin. WHO’s EUL will facilitate international travel for Indians who have received the home-made vaccine under India’s national covid vaccination programme. The delay has been impacting students and businessmen who want to travel to countries where a vaccination certificate for WHO-approved vaccines is mandatory.

As on Wednesday, over 11.80 crore doses of Covaxin have been administered in India among different age group above 18. WHO’s EUL is a prerequisite for supplying vaccines under the Covax Facility, a multilateral initiative aimed at fostering global access to covid vaccines. If done, the approval, will also place Covaxin in an important spot on the world map as it can be given to more and more countries.

Covaxin, India’s first indigenously developed covid vaccine, has received EUAs from 14 countries and another 50 are in the process. In June, the drugmaker had said that its US partner, Ocugen, has received a recommendation from the US Food and Drug Administration to pursue biologics license applications (BLA) for Covaxin. Applications have to follow the BLA process, which is the standard for vaccines.

Meanwhile, in positive news for those who are vaccinated with both shots of Covaxin and want to travel to the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday enlisted Covaxin in the qualifying covid-19 vaccine candidates that meet its criteria for the exception.

The CDC on its website said that airlines and airline operators must confirm that any Covered Individual claiming this exception has official documentation (e.g., clinical trial letter, participant card, or modified vaccination card) of clinical trial participation that includes the information such as passenger has participated or is participating in a Phase 3 covid-19 vaccine trial with a qualifying vaccine candidate that meets CDC criteria for the exception and that the passenger received the full series of an active (non-placebo) covid-19 qualifying vaccine candidate or an EUL vaccine, and lists the name of the vaccine product and the date(s) received.

Speaking at a press conference about the delay in getting WHO EUL for Covaxin, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the WHO’s technical committee will take a call on granting the emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin today. “Bharat Biotech has submitted all the data sought by WHO. WHO has a system in which there is a technical committee which has approved it (Covaxin) while the other committee is meeting today. The approval for Covaxin will be given on the basis of today’s meeting," said the minister.

“Covaxin’s clinical trial data was fully compiled with and made available in June. All data was submitted to WHO for EUL application in early July. We have responded to all clarifications sought by WHO and are awaiting further feedback. We are diligently working with WHO to obtain EUL at the earliest," the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company tweeted on 28 September.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.