WHO asks Bharat Biotech for additional clarifications on Covaxin

The CDC on its website said that airlines and airline operators must confirm that any Covered Individual claiming this exception has official documentation (e.g., clinical trial letter, participant card, or modified vaccination card) of clinical trial participation that includes the information such as passenger has participated or is participating in a Phase 3 covid-19 vaccine trial with a qualifying vaccine candidate that meets CDC criteria for the exception and that the passenger received the full series of an active (non-placebo) covid-19 qualifying vaccine candidate or an EUL vaccine, and lists the name of the vaccine product and the date(s) received.