WHO calls for more efforts to expand covid vaccination coverage among elderly

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday called for greater efforts in southeast Asia to expand covid-19 vaccination coverage among the elderly who remain the most vulnerable to the virus.

In India, cumulative coverage for elderly is lowest among vaccinated age groups. While 24 crore vaccinated fall in the 45-60 age group, around 48 crore have been vaccinated in the age group of 18-44, according to the CoWIN dashboard.

“The older population continues to be highly vulnerable in the ongoing pandemic. Protecting them against the deadly covid-19 virus should be our priority. By vaccinating the elderly population as part of high-risk groups, countries can effectively reduce deaths and hospitalisation," said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

As countries accelerate covid-19 vaccination, they must closely look into all issues impacting access to these lifesaving vaccines for this highest risk population and address them, Khetrapal Singh said.

Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe disease and death. Protecting the most at-risk population would not only help reduce the disease burden, but also limit the impact on health systems.

India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccine coverage neared 90 crore on Friday. The government has said a quarter of the country's eligible population is fully vaccinated against covid-19 and at least 69% over 18 years of age have received at least one dose.

More than 87.25 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far by the Centre, free of cost and through direct state procurement category.

India reported 26,727 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, with 278 deaths. Active caseload stands at 2,75,224 - the lowest in 196 days. Daily positivity rate is 1.76%. India’s recovery rate stands at 97.86%.

