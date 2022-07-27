It is important to note that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not suggested that men who have sex with men reduce their sexual partners, only that they avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that could be monkeypox. As per the report, WHO officials emphasized that monkeypox can infect anyone in close contact with a patient or their contaminated clothing or bedsheets. The UN health agency has warned that the disease could be more severe in vulnerable populations like children or pregnant women.