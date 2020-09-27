WHO chief lauds PM Modi for his commitment in fight against Covid-19 pandemic

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment and solidarity in fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected over 32 million people in the world. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic can be defeated only by mobilising resources for common good.

“Thank you for your commitment to solidarity, Prime Minister @narendramodi. Only together, by mobilising our forces and resources jointly for the common good, can we end the #COVID-19 pandemic," WHO chief said in a tweet.

Thank you for your commitment to solidarity, 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi. Only together, by mobilizing our forces and resources jointly for the common good, can we end the #COVID19 pandemic. #UNGA @PMOIndia @CDMissionIndia @IndiaUNNewYorkhttps://t.co/UgHjNgmKlM — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 26, 2020

In his address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday, PM Modi said that “as the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis."

He said that even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

He, however, questioned the response of the United Nations in combating the pandemic that has so far infected over 32 million people in the world and will soon reach the grim milestone of a million deaths.

“Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?" Modi said.

