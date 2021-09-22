WHO chief thanks India for announcing resumption of COVID-19 vaccine shipments

World Health Organisation ( WHO ) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing the resumption of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the COVAX global pool in October.

"Thank you Health Minister @mansukhmandviya for announcing #India will resume crucial #COVID19 vaccine shipments to #COVAX in October. This is an important development in support of reaching the 40% vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year. #VaccinEquity," Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

Mandaviya on Monday announced that India will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government.

India stopped the export of COVID-19 vaccines after the second wave of the pandemic hit the country in April this year.

Asserting that vaccination of its own citizens remains the government’s topmost priority, Mandaviya said, "India will be resuming the export of COVID-19 vaccines under Vaccine Maitri in order to fulfil the commitment of India towards COVAX in line with our motto of ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam''.

The cumulative doses administered so far across the country has crossed 82.65 crore.

COVAX is an initiative for equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO.

