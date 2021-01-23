WHO chief thanks India, PM Modi for 'support to global Covid-19 response'1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 03:36 PM IST
- India began commercial exports of Covid vaccines to countries in the South Asian neighbourhood and to others like Brazil and Morocco
World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "continued support" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, the WHO chief said, "Thank you #India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for your continued support to the global #COVID19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods."
Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat more contagious virus variant1 min read . 04:52 PM IST
India should have four capitals on rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee2 min read . 04:28 PM IST
New Covid strain in India: 150 people infected with UK virus variant, says govt1 min read . 04:35 PM IST
Iran to begin Covid-19 vaccinations in coming weeks: President Rouhani1 min read . 04:23 PM IST
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's tweet comes hours after a similar tweet by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro today, who took to the micro-blogging site to thank India for the Covid-19 vaccines.
"Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!" tweeted Bolsonaro.
The Brazilian President also tweeted a picture of Lord Hanuman carrying a vaccine from India to Brazil.
Brazil has received 2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India.
PM Modi had earlier said that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, has begun commercial exports and sent two million doses of Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, to Brazil.
The country has also undertaken contractual supplies of Covid-19 vaccines to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the national capital on Friday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.