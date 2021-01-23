OPEN APP
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AFP)
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AFP)

WHO chief thanks India, PM Modi for 'support to global Covid-19 response'

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 03:36 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • India began commercial exports of Covid vaccines to countries in the South Asian neighbourhood and to others like Brazil and Morocco

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "continued support" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the WHO chief said, "Thank you #India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for your continued support to the global #COVID19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's tweet comes hours after a similar tweet by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro today, who took to the micro-blogging site to thank India for the Covid-19 vaccines.

"Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!" tweeted Bolsonaro.

The Brazilian President also tweeted a picture of Lord Hanuman carrying a vaccine from India to Brazil.

Brazil has received 2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India.

PM Modi had earlier said that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, has begun commercial exports and sent two million doses of Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, to Brazil.

The country has also undertaken contractual supplies of Covid-19 vaccines to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the national capital on Friday.

