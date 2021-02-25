Subscribe
Home >News >India >WHO chief thanks PM Modi for sharing Covid vaccine doses under COVAX programme
WHO chief thanks PM Modi for sharing Covid vaccine doses under COVAX programme

1 min read . 25 Feb 2021 Staff Writer

  • Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that India plans to supply 1 crore or 10 million vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh to United Nations health workers
  • On Wednesday, Ghana became the first country in the world to receive vaccines acquired through COVAX initiative

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting vaccine equity. He also said your commitment to COVAX and sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses is helping more than 60 countries start vaccinating their health workers and other priority groups.

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and others.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that India plans to supply 1 crore or 10 million vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh to United Nations health workers under GAVI's COVAX facility.

On Thursday, WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter to say: Thanks India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting #VaccinEquity. Your commitment to #COVAX and sharing #COVID19 vaccine doses is helping 60+ countries start vaccinating their #healthworkers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example.

On Wednesday, Ghana became the first country in the world to receive vaccines acquired through the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative with a delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.

The vaccines, delivered by UNICEF, arrived at Accra's international airport early Wednesday and are part of the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines being sent by COVAX, an international cooperative programme formed to make sure low- and middle-income countries have fair access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Covax plans to roll out over 2 billion doses by the end of the year, with at least 1.3 billion going to lower-income countries at no cost to their governments.

TRENDING STORIES See All

(With inputs from agencies)

