WHO chief thanks PM Modi for strong commitment to Covid-19 vaccine

New York: World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong commitment to Covax and making coronavirus vaccines a global public good.

"I thanked Prime Minister @narendramodi for his strong commitment to COVAX and making #COVID19 vaccines a global public good. The pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for the world, and we agreed to work shoulder to shoulder to end it. #ACTtogether," Tedros said in tweet.

Tedros said he had a "very productive" telephone call with PM Modi during which both of them talked about ways to "strengthen our collaboration and advance access to knowledge, research and training in traditional medicine globally".

The WHO chief said in a tweet, "Namaste, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for a very productive call on how to strengthen our collaboration & advance access to knowledge, research and training in traditional medicine globally. @WHO welcomes India's Flag of India leading role in global health, and to universal health coverage."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He expressed his appreciation for WHO's important role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted the need to not lose sight of the battle against other diseases, and appreciated the importance of WHO's support to the health systems of developing countries.

"Had an excellent conversation with DG of @WHO @DrTedros. We discussed the vast potential of traditional medicine for promoting health and wellness in the world. I also assured India's support to WHO and the world community in the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.









Meanwhile, India's coronavirus count climbed to 86,36,012 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll mounted to 1,27,571. The total number of active COVID-19 cases are 4,94,657 and the total recovered cases are 80,13,784, said the Ministry.

