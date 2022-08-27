WHO cites 2 reasons why COVID deaths are rising again: 'It's now complicated…'2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 07:07 PM IST
We should not be in a position with 14,000 or 15,000 people dying of COVID every week. We just shouldn't
Noting that 14,000 or 15,000 people are dying every week due to COVID, World Health Organsiation (WHO) said that the pandemic was not over. “We need a reality check. We really need to take stock of where we are. We should not be in a position with 14,000 or 15,000 people dying every week. We just shouldn't."