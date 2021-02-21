The World Health Organisation gave a clarification on the treatment of novel coronavirus through traditional medical.

In a tweet, the WHO South Asia handle posted that the global health body has "not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of Covid-19."

.@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19. — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) February 19, 2021

The clarification comes amid claims made by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved that its Coronil tablet has received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment.

Patanjali also released what it claimed was research work supporting Coronil's efficacy in Covid-19 treatment.

The Union Ayush Ministry had earlier categorised ayurvedic Coronil tablets as an 'Immuno-booster'.

Now, it has been recognised as a medicine for "supporting measure in Covid-19" treatment, Ramdev told reporters at a press conference here.

"Study on the impact of Coronil on COVID has already been published in leading journals," Ramdev said, adding "it would work not only for treatment, prevention and cure of COVID but also help in after-effects."

This is the first company in India which has received such a licence, he claimed.

The announcement regarding the Ayush certification for Coronil and release of a research paper calling it the "first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19 by Patanjali" was done at an event here attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

However, according to the WHO's treatment arms, only corticosteroids have been proven effective against severe and critical Covid-19.

Furthermore, in a solidarity trial's interim results, published in October last year, it was found that all four treatments evaluated - remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon - had little or no effect on overall mortality, initiation of ventilation and duration of hospital stay in hospitalised patients.

Based on a similar trial's result, WHO agreed to discontinue the trial’s hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir drugs.

Coronil has been developed by Patanjali Research Institute. It had started work on an ayurvedic remedy for Covid-19 in January 2020.

