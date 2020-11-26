WHO comes out with physical activity guidelines to counter covid threat

Welcoming the guidelines, Indian doctors have said that Indian needs may be different to prevent diseases caused by sedentary lifestyles. "A decade back, we were instrumental in formulating exercise guidelines, 45-60 minutes a day for Indians (mix of aerobic and resistance exercises). These are more than what has been recommended by WHO, because Indian bodies need more activity to keep diabetes and hypertension at bay," said Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology and National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation (N-DOC).