World Health Organisation's Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded the "mammoth efforts" undertaken by the Indian government for vaccination against Covid-19 , said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

"Had a detailed interaction with DG WHO @DrTedros, accompanied by other senior officials of @WHO, on various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms. DG WHO lauded the mammoth efforts undertaken by the Indian government for #COVID19 vaccination," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

We are at 99 crores 💉



Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/jq9NKnw8tF — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 19, 2021

This comes as the cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in India crossed 99 core on Tuesday.

More than 37 lakh (37,92,737) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm.

Cumulatively, 39,71,60,687 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 11,56,21,264 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In the age group 45-59, a total of 16,87,84,779 people have received their first dose of vaccine so far and 8,76,27,981 have got both doses.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The Centre has urged the states to focus on the second-dose coverage of vaccination in light of adequate availability of vaccine doses.

According to official sources, around 74.45% of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and around 30.63% have received both doses.

"We are at 99 crores. Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations," Mandaviya said in another tweet.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.