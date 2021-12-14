Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WHO expects increase in number of deaths, hospitalisations from Omicron: Report

1 min read . 03:59 PM IST Livemint

  WHO also said that more information is needed to fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with Omicron

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects an increase in the number of hospitalisations and fatalities related to infectious Omicron strain of Covid, news agency ANI reported citing Sputnik.

According to the agency, the UN health agency said: "As case numbers linked to a variant of concern increase globally, we expect the number of hospitalized cases and even deaths to be reported."

WHO also said that more information is needed to fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with Omicron. The health agency further added that it encourages countries to contribute to the collection and sharing of hospitalized patient data through the WHO Covid Clinical Data Platform, the report said.

Last week, the WHO had said that a new variant could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic, but it's still too early to say for sure.

