‘Who failed Delhi?’: Kiran Bedi seeks white paper, monthly reviews led by PM Modi to tackle pollution crisis

Former IPS officer and ex-Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has called for a comprehensive “White Paper” to address Delhi’s worsening air-pollution emergency — one that not only explains how the capital reached this stage but also lays out a time-bound plan for recovery.

Sharing a detailed suggestion on X, Bedi divided her proposal into two key parts. The first, she said, must fix past accountability: What is the crisis due to? Who and what failed us? What has Delhi inherited over the years that led to this decline? The second should chart the road ahead — listing immediate, short-term and long-term measures, assigned clearly to responsible departments as well as citizens.

Everyone, she emphasised, is both “a contributor and a solution”. Alongside strict enforcement, Bedi pushed for large-scale awareness campaigns through media and educational platforms to ensure collective responsibility.

Calls for stronger on-ground governance Bedi argued that Delhi needs less paperwork and more field-level action. She urged officers and civic authorities to step outdoors daily, inspect problem spots such as dusty roads and construction zones, and act on violations in real time rather than waiting for reports. Only then, she said, can coordination truly improve across agencies.

Direct appeal to PM Modi for regular review Bedi also reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling how his virtual reviews during her tenure in Puducherry boosted efficiency across departments. She said recurring meetings between the PM, Delhi and neighbouring states — even monthly — could prevent seasonal spikes and fragmented responses.

Institutional accountability She outlined that environmental ministries and the Commission for Air Quality Management must ensure consistent compliance across the NCR, while state governments, municipal bodies and district magistrates must enforce daily checks on industrial emissions, construction rules, road dust and traffic congestion.

Criticising the heavy use of air purifiers in government offices and official vehicles, she questioned how insulated officials can understand the “choking and gasping” reality residents face outdoors.

Delhi continues to battle toxic air The capital has witnessed multiple days of hazardous air this season, with pollution levels remaining in the ‘very poor’ category for weeks. Experts warn that prolonged exposure to particulate pollution poses serious health risks — particularly for children, senior citizens and those with respiratory conditions.