‘Who gave her visa..,': Social media reacts after Pakistani cricket commentator Zainab Abbas deported from India
Soon after the deporation of Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas from India, social media was divided with users reactions on the incident
Deportation of Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas from India ahead of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match due to allegations of her anti-India tweets sparked furore on social media.
"This is Zainab Abbas, Pakistan news presenter and Sports anchor who was in India as ICC Anchor. She was today deported by the Govt of India after her old tweets abusing Hinduism, India and Maa Kaali surfaced," tweeted another user.
“When Babar Azam told Zainab Abbas to stay within her limits," posted another X user with a screenshot of Babar Azam's tweet.
"Thank you, Indian government for deporting Zainab Abbas. All Pakistani journalists are the same; they abus£ India & Hinduism all day, but they want to visit India to earn money. So, don't allow them in our country," posted another social media user.
Other than tweets targeting Zainab Abbas, many netizens slammed ICC for her deportation. Many tweeted in favour of the Pakistani commentator.