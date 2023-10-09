Deportation of Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas from India ahead of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match due to allegations of her anti-India tweets sparked furore on social media.

Many social media users lashed out at the Pakistani sports commentator for her previous tweets against India and Hindu community. Many of them supported the decision.

Zainab Abbas was scheduled to cover the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. However, she was reportedly deported from the country ahead of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Hyderabad. Her past tweets against India and Hindus appeared to be the reason behind her deportation. There is no official information about whether she was deported from India, or she left by her self. Few days ago, a lawyer had filed a complaint against Zainab Abbas, accusing her of making derogatory remarks on social media against the Hindu community and India.

After the news came into light, many social media was flooded with mixed reactions. Some users supported the decision, whereas others criticises ICC for the move.

“Zainab Abbas deported. When will Waqar Younis be @BCCI @JayShah," tweeted one user on X, formerly Twitter.