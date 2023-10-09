Soon after the deporation of Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas from India, social media was divided with users reactions on the incident

Deportation of Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas from India ahead of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match due to allegations of her anti-India tweets sparked furore on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many social media users lashed out at the Pakistani sports commentator for her previous tweets against India and Hindu community. Many of them supported the decision.

Zainab Abbas was scheduled to cover the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. However, she was reportedly deported from the country ahead of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Hyderabad. Her past tweets against India and Hindus appeared to be the reason behind her deportation. There is no official information about whether she was deported from India, or she left by her self. Few days ago, a lawyer had filed a complaint against Zainab Abbas, accusing her of making derogatory remarks on social media against the Hindu community and India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the news came into light, many social media was flooded with mixed reactions. Some users supported the decision, whereas others criticises ICC for the move.

“Zainab Abbas deported. When will Waqar Younis be @BCCI @JayShah," tweeted one user on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is Zainab Abbas, Pakistan news presenter and Sports anchor who was in India as ICC Anchor. She was today deported by the Govt of India after her old tweets abusing Hinduism, India and Maa Kaali surfaced," tweeted another user.

“When Babar Azam told Zainab Abbas to stay within her limits," posted another X user with a screenshot of Babar Azam's tweet.

"Thank you, Indian government for deporting Zainab Abbas. All Pakistani journalists are the same; they abus£ India & Hinduism all day, but they want to visit India to earn money. So, don't allow them in our country," posted another social media user.

Other than tweets targeting Zainab Abbas, many netizens slammed ICC for her deportation. Many tweeted in favour of the Pakistani commentator.

Before arriving to India to cover the world cup, Zainab Abbas had expressed her excitement over her travel to the country. In her latest post on X, she said, "There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language & love for art & a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business. Humbled to be presenting in India at the Cricket WC2023 for the @ICC again, a journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

