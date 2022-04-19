This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jamnagar’s contributions towards wellness will get a global identity with WHO’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, said the Prime Minister
NEW DELHI :
The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world as it will emerge as an international hub of global wellness, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while laying the foundation stone of WHO GCTM in Jamnagar on Tuesday.
It may be noted that more than five decades ago the world’s first Ayurvedic University was established in Jamnagar.
Modi said: “India’s traditional medicine system is not limited to treatment. It is a holistic science of life. Ayurveda goes beyond just healing and treatment. Ayurveda also includes social health, mental health-happiness, environmental health, sympathy, compassion and productivity. Ayurveda is taken as the knowledge of life and it has been deemed as fifth Veda."
The Prime Minister noted the rising demand for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani formulations globally as many countries are stressing upon the traditional medicine for dealing with the pandemic.
GCTM will lay down five goals. First, to create a database of traditional knowledge system using technology; second, it will create international standards for testing and certification of traditional medicines so that confidence in these medicines improves. Third, GCTM should evolve as a platform where global experts of traditional medicines come together and share experiences. Fourth, GCTM should mobilize funding for research in the field of traditional medicines. Finally, GCTM should develop protocols for holistic treatment of specific diseases so that patients could benefit from both traditional and modern medicine.
The event was attended by the Prime Minister of Mauritius Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO), Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandavia and Union Ministers of Gujarat.
“The new Centre will focus on data, innovation and sustainability and will optimize the use of traditional medicine. The centres five main areas will be research and leadership, evidence and learning, data and analytics, sustainability and equity and innovation and technology," said Dr Tedros.
