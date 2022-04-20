WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be a game changer: Tedros

WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be a game changer: Tedros1 min read . 04:51 PM IST
- India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ is the driving force behind the launch of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the WHO chief said
New Delhi: The Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat will be a game-changer in generating evidence, data, sustainability and optimized use of traditional medicine across the world, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general, World Health Organisation (WHO), said on Wednesday.
Addressing the gathering at Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar, Dr Tedros said: “India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ is the driving force behind the launch of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar. The GCTM centre is historic and will prove to be a game changer. The Centre is designed to be an engine of innovation to drive the agenda of evidence, data and sustainability and optimization of use of traditional medicine."
Dr Tedros who is on his visit to India has been named “Tulsi Bhai’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The WHO chief appreciated the work done by the Indian government for harnessing the power of innovation in public health.
“There is a rising global demand and investment in the AYUSH products across the world. The whole world is coming to India and India is going to the whole world. Long term investment in innovation ecosystem in health and development of traditional medicines by innovators, industry and government is needed," said Dr Tedros.
The government is mulling developing a network of AYUSH parks to encourage the promotion, research and manufacturing of AYUSH products across the country. Besides, India is planning to introduce a special AYUSH visa category to facilitate people to travel to India for AYUSH therapy.
The event was also attended by Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth among others.
