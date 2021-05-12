Amid claims that the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the Indian Covid-19 variant has been found in 44 countries, the government today stated that the global health body has not classified this variant as "Indian".

WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document. In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter, noted a release issued by the Health Ministry.

WHO has classified B.1.617 as a variant of global concern, but many reports termed the mutant as "Indian variant", which is unfounded and without any basis, the Centre said.

WHO has also put out a tweet with a clarification: "WHO does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from. We refer to them by their scientific names and request all to do the same for consistency."

WHO on Covid variant found in 44 countries

The B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus first identified in India last year has been found in 44 countries, says the WHO, which has classified it as a 'variant of concern'.

The UN body routinely assesses if variants of SARS-CoV-2 result in changes in transmissibility and severity, or if they lead to changes in public health and social measures' implementation by national health authorities.

"As of May 11, over 4,500 sequences have been uploaded to GISAID and assigned to B.1.617 from 44 countries in all six WHO regions," the global health body said in its latest weekly epidemiological update published on Tuesday.

GISAID is a global science initiative and primary source that provides open access to genomic data of the novel coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHO has also characterized the lineage B.1.617 as a variant of concern (VOC).

Variants of concern are those considered more dangerous than the original form of the virus first seen in China in late 2019.

That danger stems from a variant's higher transmissibility, lethality and resistance to vaccines, or either of them.

B.1.617 contains three sub-lineages, which differ by few but potentially relevant mutations in the spike protein - this helps the virus enter the human cells, as well as the prevalence of detection globally.

