Who impacts Indian market? Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath sheds some light

As per StockEdge data, FIIs are broadly net sellers year-to-date in the Indian market with an outflow of ₹267,324.02 crore. In the year 2021, the outflow was not even half of the current selloff and stood at ₹92,729.52 crore. Despite the Coronavirus pandemic at its peak, FIIs were net buyers in 2020 with an inflow of ₹64,379 crore in the Indian market.