Subscribe

Who is 2024-batch IPS officer Kuhu Garg? Former No. 1 international badminton player wins ‘Sword of Honour’ in Hyderabad

Before choosing civil services, Kuhu Garg had an impressive career representing India on the global badminton circuit from 2013 to 2020. She was coached by Dr D.K. Sen and later by Padma Bhushan awardee Pullela Gopichand at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2026, 02:49 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Hailing from Kurana village in Haryana's Panipat district, Kuhu Garg has a formidable blend of academic excellence and athletic discipline.
Hailing from Kurana village in Haryana's Panipat district, Kuhu Garg has a formidable blend of academic excellence and athletic discipline.(X)
AI Quick Read

Kuhu Garg, a 2024-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was recently awarded the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ for the Best Outdoor Probationer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. The assessment covers physical training, horse riding, unarmed combat, yoga, tactics, mock drills and sports.

Advertisement

Garg, India's former No. 1 international badminton player, belongs to the academy's 78th Regular Recruit (RR) batch. During the passing-out parade, she distinguished herself by securing the ‘Best Drill’ award, which recognised her exceptional precision and coordination during training.

Also Read | Meet Suhas Yathiraj: The IAS carrying India's hopes at Para Asian Games 2026

Legacy of academics and public service

Hailing from Kurana village in Haryana's Panipat district, Garg has a formidable blend of academic excellence and athletic discipline.

She is the daughter of Ashok Kumar, a former IPS officer who previously served as the Director General of Police (DGP) for Uttarakhand and is currently the Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana (SUOH), according to a Tribune report.

On the academic front, she completed her undergraduate studies in economics, graduating from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in New Delhi in 2018.

Advertisement

Illustrious international sporting career

Before choosing civil services, Garg had an impressive career representing India on the global badminton circuit from 2013 to 2020. She was coached by Dr D.K. Sen and later by Padma Bhushan awardee Pullela Gopichand at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.

Garg attained a career-high world ranking of number 34 in mixed doubles and number 73 in women's doubles. Over the course of her athletic career, she amassed a total of 56 national and 19 international medals, and notably reached the quarter-finals of the World Championship in 2018.

Also Read | Meet Subhas Chandra Lal Das: Ex-IAS officer takes charge as DERC chairman

Overcoming injury to clear the UPSC

Her athletic journey faced an unexpected halt during the Covid-19 pandemic when a severe ACL knee injury forced her into a prolonged period of bed rest. Utilising this challenging recovery period, Garg pivoted her focus entirely toward the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

Advertisement

“After my class 12 examinations, I was not really preparing for academics the way I had to here. I was out of touch. I would never even read the newspaper; I would just skip to the sports page,” she told the Times of India (TOI).

Dedicating herself to eight to ten hours of daily study, her unwavering commitment paid off when she cleared the highly competitive UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2023 on her first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 178.

Notably, she is recognised as the first active Team India player to clear the exam in the open category while still actively competing. She was subsequently allocated the Gujarat cadre and officially joined the service on 26 August 2024.

Advertisement

Winning the ‘Sword of Honour’

According to her father, the ‘Sword of Honour’ is awarded following a rigorous evaluation of an officer's overall performance across approximately 15 to 20 different outdoor training activities assessed throughout the training period.

These rigorous evaluations encompass a wide variety of operational and field skills crucial for law enforcement:

  • The assessed activities include precision firing and horse riding.
  • Probationers are also rigorously tested in commando training, swimming, and drill exercises.
  • The final assessment incorporates general sports performance and various other physical and skill-based criteria.

Also Read | Jan Neeti Bharat: Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal forms new party ahead of UP polls

Reflecting on how her background in professional sports fueled her success at the police academy, Garg said, “Once an athlete, always an athlete.”

“The discipline, resilience, strategising and the need to always get better and push yourself — all of that stays with you,” she told TOI.

Advertisement

Following the conclusion of her academy training and field attachments, Garg is set to officially assume her full-time policing duties in Gujarat.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaWho is 2024-batch IPS officer Kuhu Garg? Former No. 1 international badminton player wins ‘Sword of Honour’ in Hyderabad
Advertisement
Read Next Story