Who is Abdul Karim Telgi, whom SonyLIV's 'Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story' is based on?
Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind India's infamous counterfeiting scandal, built a counterfeit empire worth ₹30,000 crore before being sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2006.
Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story was released on September 1. Hansal Mehta, the creator of the blockbuster web series Scam 1992, is the creative director of the second instalment of the Scam franchise. Based on Sanjay Singh's Telgi Scam: Reporter's ki Diary, the web series will stream on SonyLIV. Let’s find out who Abdul Karim Telgi, whom the story is based on, was.