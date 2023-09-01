Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Who is Abdul Karim Telgi, whom SonyLIV’s ‘Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story’ is based on?

Who is Abdul Karim Telgi, whom SonyLIV’s ‘Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story’ is based on?

2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:38 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind India's infamous counterfeiting scandal, built a counterfeit empire worth 30,000 crore before being sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2006.

FILE: Fake stamp scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi was produced in a court, in Kolhapur on June 14, 2009. PTI Photo

Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story was released on September 1. Hansal Mehta, the creator of the blockbuster web series Scam 1992, is the creative director of the second instalment of the Scam franchise. Based on Sanjay Singh's Telgi Scam: Reporter's ki Diary, the web series will stream on SonyLIV. Let’s find out who Abdul Karim Telgi, whom the story is based on, was.

Telgi, a name that reverberates with notoriety in India, was a mastermind behind one of the country's most infamous counterfeiting scandals. Born in 1961, Telgi's life was a blend of ambition, ingenuity and criminality, culminating in a counterfeit empire that shook the nation's financial institutions.

Humble beginnings

Telgi's early life was marked by hardship. His father, an Indian Railways employee, passed away when Telgi was young. To fund his education in school, he sold fruits and vegetables on trains. Eventually, Telgi moved to Saudi Arabia, only to return seven years later with a new career path in mind—counterfeiting.

The counterfeit empire

Initially, Telgi focused on forging passports. He even started a business, Arabian Metro Travels, to facilitate the export of manpower to Saudi Arabia. His company produced fake documents that allowed labourers to bypass immigration checks, a practice known as "pushing" in the industry.

Also Read: Telgi pleads guilty in fake stamp scam

However, Telgi soon shifted gears to a more lucrative venture—counterfeit stamp paper. He recruited 300 agents to sell these fakes to bulk purchasers like banks, insurance companies, and stock brokerage firms. The scale of this operation was staggering, estimated to be around 30,000 crore.

The law catches up

The scandal was so extensive that it implicated several police officers and government employees. Telgi was eventually sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment in 2006. In 2007, he received an additional 13-year sentence. He was also asked to pay a fine of 202 crore.

Personal life and demise

Telgi was known for his extravagant lifestyle, including frequent visits to dance bars. He was even said to be in love with a bar dancer, Tarannumn Khan. As per reports, he lavished a dancer with 90 lakh in a single evening at the bar.

Also Read: Abdul Karim Telgi, convict in fake stamp paper scam, dies in Bengaluru

His life came to an abrupt end in 2017 due to meningitis, compounded by long-standing health issues like diabetes and hypertension.

In the end, Abdul Karim Telgi was a complex figure—a man of humble beginnings who rose to build an empire, albeit one that stood on shaky moral ground.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 10:38 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.