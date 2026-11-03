Who is ACP Manasvi Vashistha? Why was he suspended from Delhi Police? What is the full case? Know here

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha, who headed the demonstration of over 100 officers outside the Delhi Police Headquarters following a face-off with lawyers, has been suspended from service . An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that Vashistha's headquarters would remain in Delhi during the suspension period and that he would not be allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

"WHEREAS, departmental proceedings against Manasvi Vashistha, DANIPS (2019), Entry Grade, are contemplated; NOW THEREFORE, the Competent Authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 10 of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, hereby places Manasvi Vashistha, DANIPS (2019) under suspension with immediate effect," the order read, according to news agency ANI.

According to a report by The Hindu, Vashistha has been placed under suspension for "Violation of discipline".

During the suspension, Vashistha will not receive his full salary. However, he will receive a subsistence allowance – approximately half of his eligible salary, along with dearness allowance (DA) – to meet his basic expenses.

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"It is also ordered that the said Manasvi Vashistha, DANIPS (2019), during the period of his suspension would be entitled to a subsistence allowance at an amount equal to the leave salary which he would have drawn if he had been on leave on half-average pay or on half pay and in addition, dearness allowance, if admissible on the basis of such leave salary, subject to the furnishing of a certificate to the effect that he has not been employed in any business, profession or vocation for a profit/remuneration/ salary."

What is the controversy? The controversy began after advocate Lalit Bansal sustained a serious head injury in an alleged assault. An FIR was subsequently registered at Shahdara Police Station, according to the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi.

On the evening of October 23, several advocates visited the police station seeking legal action against those named in the case. The committee claimed that ACP Manasvi Vashistha and SHO Arun Kumar assured the lawyers that the accused, who were present at the police station at the time, would be arrested.

However, the following day, the advocates learnt that the accused had not been arrested and had reportedly been released, according to the committee's circular. This allegedly sparked serious concern among members of the Bar.

The committee further claimed that when the advocates returned to Shahdara Police Station to raise concerns over the handling of the case and seek accountability, a scuffle broke out between them and the two police officers.

Meanwhile, the transfer of Vashistha and Kumar triggered protests by police personnel on Monday. Around 100 officers, including women personnel, gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters, demanding that the two officers be reinstated to their previous postings.

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A delegation of police personnel subsequently met Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and submitted a list of five demands. These included action against lawyers involved in the Shahdara incident and the registration of FIRs against advocates accused of indulging in "hooliganism".

Earlier, on October 30, Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar held a meeting with representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi and district court bar associations. Following the meeting, it was decided to establish a joint coordination and grievance redressal mechanism.

Who is Manasvi Vashishtha? Vashistha previously served as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) to former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar until his resignation in 2025, according to an Indian Express report.

A 2019-batch officer of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS), Vashistha has also served with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Delhi Police Security Unit.

Born and raised in Jaipur, Vashistha comes from a family of doctors. He studied mechanical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, from 2009 to 2013.

He joined the SSB in 2016 and served with the force for four years, from 2016 to 2020. During this period, he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.

He later joined DANIPS as part of the 2019-20 batch. After completing his initial training and serving in Delhi, he was transferred to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2022.

During his tenure there, he served as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Diglipur and Havelock. He returned to Delhi in December 2024.

In the national capital, Vashistha held several positions within the Delhi Police. In December 2025, he was posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Gandhi Nagar, where he served for around three months.

He subsequently joined the Delhi Police Security Unit and was involved in security arrangements for the AI Summit and the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In March 2026, he was again posted as ACP, Gandhi Nagar.